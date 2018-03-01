Nash County man dies after girlfriend sets home on fire, sheriff’s office says

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old woman is accused of killing her boyfriend when she set his home on fire as he slept, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tiara Danielle Drake was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson in the deadly fire that occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Red Oak Battleboro Road on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Drake and her boyfriend, James McNair, had been in an ongoing verbal dispute between the two. Law enforcement had been called to the boyfriend’s residence earlier and asked Drake to leave.

Drake returned to McNair’s home when he was asleep and started a fire in the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Responding firefighters located McNair’s body inside the home.

Drake gave “in-depth details” to investigators, according to authorities.

She is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

