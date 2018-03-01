NC’s flu season most deadly in 8 years

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This flu season is now the deadliest North Carolina has seen in at least eight years.

With another 18 deaths being reported Thursday and previous numbers revised the state now says the flu has killed 253 people since October.

Jackie Mcmillan says she was sick for an entire month.

“Went to be treated for a sinus infection and then they told me I actually had the flu,” said Mcmillan.

She says she caught two different strains of the flu back to back.

“I’ve never been sick like that, I’ve always just had a cold and been able to knock it out,” said Mcmillan.

Now she’s at the pharmacy getting medicine so she doesn’t get sick again, and she’s not alone.

“It’s been a challenge to keep up with the volume,” said Pharmacist Travin Deese.

The pharmacist at Two Rivers Pharmacy in Fayetteville says there’s so much demand for drugs like Tamiflu to treat the virus, that they’re mixing it themselves.

“Since the Tamiflu is on back order, we’ve been doing a lot of the conversions from the pediatrics office, so the kids don’t have to do without,” said Deese.

But he says the high price tag without insurance for the drug has some coming to the pharmacy looking for natural remedies for relief from the flu.

