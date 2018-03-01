UNC freshman guard Felton withdraws from school, lawyer says

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Jalek Felton, the UNC basketball player suspended in January by the University, has withdraw from the school, his lawyer said.

Felton, a freshman guard, was suspended from the University on Jan. 30 and not eligible to participate in any University activities. No other details on Felton’s suspension have been made public.

Felton’s attorney, Kerry Sutton, tweeted “@Jalek05 has withdrawn from @UNC. “’Playing at @UNC_Basketball was a life-long dream come true. It’s time for a new dream.’ Jalek Felton”

In a statement to CBS North Carolina, Sutton said:

“There is nothing we’ve heard that justifies UNC’s actions against Jalek Felton. He had faith in UNC’s future when no other five star recruit did. UNC has turned its back on him. I spoke with Roy Williams today and he obviously feels the pain of Jalek’s crushed dream to play at UNC. Jalek will land on his feet, but our battle here is far from over.”

Felton was given permission by UNC to talk to other schools about transferring.

“(Jalek) thinks about (where he’ll play next) every, single minute of every, single day,” Sutton said.

The South Carolina native played in 22 games this season, averaging 2.9 points per game.

