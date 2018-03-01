Widespread rain for central North Carolina today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The month of March begins the way that February ended, with clouds and showers…and we could even hear some rumbles of thunder by this afternoon. This all comes with a cold front that will sweep through tonight, leaving us with cooler weather and sunshine Friday through the weekend.

This goes into the record books as the third-warmest February in the Triangle — last year being at the top of the list for warmest February on record. January 2018 was 4.1 degrees below-average, but we more than made it up for it — February’s average temperature was 7.8 degrees above normal!

Rain is likely this morning, then we’ll see a break from the rain around midday — temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s, charging up the atmosphere for the potential of some thunderstorms late this afternoon. Those storms Thursday afternoon will include an outside chance of severe weather: the main threat will be damaging wind gusts along with some occasional lightning and heavy rain.

That system will move away overnight, so Friday will have sunny skies but VERY breezy conditions — wind gusts will be over 40mph at times. Dry but cool this weekend, with breezy conditions again on Saturday.

The long-range outlook for 8-14 days actually shows a stretch of colder air expected to move in to the Mid-Atlantic (this would be the second week of March). The average high this time of year is 59.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain likely in the morning, and some strong storms in the afternoon. The high will be 64. The rain risk will be 100 percent.

Friday will mostly sunny and breezy. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 44.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 36.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 34.

Monday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 33.

Tuesday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of showers. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will bring decreasing clouds after an early shower chance. The high will be 59; after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

