$1 million bond for Fuquay-Varina man charged in child porn investigation, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A $1 million bond has been set for a Fuquay-Varina man charged Friday in a child pornography investigation, authorities said.

The investigation began on Feb. 16 and involved the Fuquay-Varina Police Department with the Department of Homeland Security, according to a news release from Fuquay-Varina officials.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Stroll Circle as part of the “ongoing child pornography/sexual exploitation of minors investigation,” the news release said.

After reviewing evidence, police on Friday charged Dominic Aden Hill, 23, of Stroll Circle with 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, officials said.

The news release said the charges are “related to receiving, distributing and exchanging material depicting minors engaged in sexual activity between the dates of July 1, 2017 and Feb. 16, 2018.”

Hill works at Food Lion, according to arrest records. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Facility.

Hill’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

