Asheville police chief apologizes to man beaten by officer for jaywalking

Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Long after a white officer’s beating and shocking of a black man he accused of jaywalking, a body camera recording suggests why the Asheville Police Department launched a criminal investigation.

Police Chief Tammy Hooper publicly apologized to 33-year-old Johnnie Jermaine Rush on Thursday after the Citizen Times reported on the video. She called Rush’s treatment last August unacceptable. She said officer Chris Hickman has resigned, and the district attorney may prosecute him.

The video shows Hickman ordering Rush to put his hands behind his back. Rush runs instead, and Hickman shouts “m*****f***** … black male, white tank top, thinks it’s funny, you know what’s funny is you’re going to get f***** up hardcore!” before bringing him down.

