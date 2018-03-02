NC daughter kills mom with meat cleaver, authorities say

SHELBY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Cleveland County say that a daughter killed her mother with a knife early Friday, according to reports.

WBTV reported that the incident involved a mother and daughter and happened around 4 a.m. at a home on Stony Point Road near Shelby.

Martha Hargett, 51, was found dead in her front yard after she was attacked with a meat cleaver, the Gaston Gazette reported.

Melinda Ann Hargett, 29, was taken into custody and charged with murder, according to online Cleveland County records.

Deputies were already on their way from an earlier 911 call when they received another call with the mother saying “She’s trying to kill me,” the newspaper reported.

The Gaston Gazette also reported officers had been to the home for psychiatric calls in the past.

