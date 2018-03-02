Emmy Award-Winning anchor Angela Taylor joins CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Award-winning news anchor Angela Taylor is joining the CBS North Carolina team this March.

Before coming to CBS North Carolina, Angela most recently worked as evening anchor at WESH-TV in Orlando, Florida. While at WESH-TV she won an Emmy for breaking news coverage of the Pulse Nightclub attack.

“Angela not only has major market anchoring experience, but she’s also a strong journalist who has reported on major national stories including the Pulse Nightclub Shooting and the Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting,” says CBS North Carolina’s News Director Ed Trauschke.

Taylor has been a TV news journalist in Arkansas, where she won an Emmy for best newscast and in Texas where she was an anchor and reporter. She was part of the news team recognized by The Lone Star EMMY chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for the station’s commitment to news excellence.

“I am excited to be part of a team that’s dedicated to making a difference in our community,” says Taylor.

Angela is a graduate of Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and a minor in English.

Taylor worked her way through Angelo State while playing on the women’s soccer team, serving as captain during her senior year. Angela, her husband Justin and daughter Turner are looking forward to calling the City of Oaks home!

Angela’s official CBS North Carolina debut will be mid-March.