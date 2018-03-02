High Wind Warning for the Triangle today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Yesterday’s rain and storms are gone, but extremely windy conditions will be with us all day today. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Triangle, with a WIND ADVISORY farther south.

Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will prevail throughout the day, with gusts approaching 50 mph. Limbs, trees, and power lines could be brought down, and the wind will try to move you around on the road.

It will remain clear into the weekend with lows dropping to the lower 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will diminish tonight and tomorrow, but it will still be breezy. Highs across the weekend will stay in the middle 50s.

Our next weather maker will move through the area Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning, bringing scattered rain showers.

Friday will be sunny and windy. The high will be 57. Winds will be from thenorthwest 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 34. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 33.

Monday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 32.

Tuesday will have increasing clouds with scattered showers. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 36. The rain risk will become 40 percent.

Wednesday will have a chance of showers early then skies will be clearing. The high will be 59; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 20 percent early.

Thursday will be partly sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 34.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

