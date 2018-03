High winds tip over tractor-trailer on NC bridge

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — High winds caused a Pepsi-branded tractor-trailer to tip over on the Edenhouse Chowan River Bridge in Edenton around noon Friday.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes and a northbound lane were closed while crews cleared the accident.

The bridge reopened around 3:30 p.m.

