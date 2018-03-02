High winds take down trees, knock out power across Raleigh

Watch the video above to see the power go out in real-time all around I-440



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — High winds took down trees and knocked out power across Raleigh Friday morning and at one point, more than 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power, according to the company’s outage map.

The Triangle is under a High Wind Warning today with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts of 50 mph possible. High winds could continue to take down trees and power lines throughout the day.

A section of Raleigh near the Interstate 440 Beltline, including the CBS North Carolina studios, lost power just before 5:30 a.m. Duke’s outage map showed that 1,041 customers were without power. Crews were on site shortly after the outage to assess the damage. Power was restored around 6:50 a.m.

Another part of Raleigh, just off Creedmoor Road, including parts of North Hills Drive, W. Millbrook Road and Lead Mine Road, is also without power, the outage map shows. According to Duke, more than 1,500 customers were without power at one point. The outage was first reported just after 6:10 a.m. By 9 a.m., slightly more than 600 were still without power and the company says power is expected to be fully restored by 9:30 a.m.

A section of Raleigh surrounding E. Millbrook Road, including Quail Hollow Drive, also lost power at approximately 7:10 a.m., according to Duke Energy. As of 9 a.m., more than 1,600 customers were without power in the area. Expected restoration is 9:30 a.m., the map shows.

Another big outage was reported just after 8 a.m. in the area of Glenwood Avenue and W. Whitaker Mill Road where more than 850 were without power as of 9 a.m. Power is estimated to be restored by 10:45 a.m.

Raleigh police reported that as of 8:20 a.m., multiple trees were down, some on power lines, at the following locations:

Quail Hollow Drive and Pebble Brook Drive (tree down on power lines)

5881 North Hills Drive (tree down on power lines)

Prisma Court (tree down)

