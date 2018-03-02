VIDEO: NC deputy killed in wreck, officials say

WAGRAM, N.C. (WBTW) – A Scotland County deputy was killed in a car crash Thursday evening, according to county officials.

Scotland County Director of Emergency Services Roylin Hammond says that the crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday night on Old Wire Road near Wagram. The deputy was in his sheriff’s office cruiser and was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey says Deputy Alexis “Thunder” Eagle Locklear was killed while responding to help another officer who was in a vehicle chase.

Kersey says Locklear was 24 years old and had served the Sheriff’s Office as a sworn deputy since May 16, 2017, before which he graduated from Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training.

“This is an incredibly sad day for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and for the community we love and serve and for the law enforcement community as a whole,” Kersey said.

In a Facebook post, Kersey describes Locklear as a brother who will always be remembered.

“Deputy Locklear was loved, honored and respected. He brought great joy and pleasure in our hearts and spirits in our time of having him as a brother in this family we like to call home, here at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Locklear will forever be in our hearts and minds. His memory will continue to live on as we continue the good fight that the Lord has called us to,” the sheriff wrote.

Funeral arrangements will be posted as soon as the information is available, the sheriff said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: