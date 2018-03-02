NC teen found dead in river had zip-tie around wrist, autopsy says

By Published:
Kristen Lee Stone, left, and Charles Cottingham, right (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office is providing new information about the death of Kristen Lee Stone.

Cumberland County deputies recovered the 19-year-old Greenville woman’s body from the Cape Fear River this past August.

PREVIOUS: Man charged in death of teen found floating in Cape Fear River

Investigators have listed the cause of death as “homicidal violence by undetermined means.”

Investigators say Stone’s decomposed body was completely unclothed with a zip-tie around her wrist.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Stone’s body was pulled from the river after a fisherman found her floating in the river. She was originally from Jacksonville.

Charles Cottingham was arrested for Stone’s murder. Investigators say the man had kidnapped and sexually assaulted the victim in 2016.

Cottingham was convicted of assault by strangulation in 2005.

Cottingham is due in court on March 27.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s