VIDEO: Rescued puppy had eyes, mouth superglued shut

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – A local animal rescue is asking the public for help in finding the individuals responsible for gluing a dog’s eyes and mouth shut with superglue and abandoning the animal.

According to Beauties and Beasts Inc., a young dog was found in the Oaklawn area near Wichita on Monday along the side of the road.

The animal’s eyes and mouth were glued shut and the dog had bruising to her abdomen.

The dog was rushed to the emergency vet and is now recovering.

The rescue group is asking the public to contact Sedgwick County Animal Control at 316-660-7070 or email animalcontrol@sedgwick.gov with any information.

An official investigation has been launched.

