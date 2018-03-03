Hit-and-run at NC Waffle House leads to shootout near college campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a car struck in a Waffle House parking lot chased after the other vehicle and the pursuit ended in a shootout where no one was injured.

UNC-Charlotte sent out an alert about the shooting early Saturday because it took place near a campus parking lot.

WBTV reported that a man was charged with discharging a weapon on school property, among other offenses.

Police say the vehicle that was hit in the parking lot around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the car that was hit chased the other car and someone inside fired. Someone inside the car that struck the other vehicle fired back.

Jaylen Coad, 21, of Greensboro was arrested and also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and hit-and-run failure to give information.

Police told media outlets they are still investigating the incident.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: