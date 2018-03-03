NC boy in critical condition, mom also hospitalized after drive-by shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A 7-year-old boy and his mother are in the hospital after being shot outside an apartment complex Friday evening.

Greensboro Police say the shooting happened near Northwinds Apartments on Lees Chapel Road shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say the woman, her son, and a third person were driving near the entrance of the apartment complex when their car was struck by multiple bullets.

Police say the boy, who was sitting in the backseat, underwent surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition at Moses Cone Hospital.

Witnesses told police the gunfire came from people inside another vehicle, possibly a dark colored SUV, that pulled up next to the vehicle with the mother, child, and a third passenger.

Police say the mother’s condition is good. The third occupant of the vehicle, who was in the front passenger seat, was not injured.

Investigators say a motive for the shooting is unknown. Police have not identified suspects at this point in the investigation.

