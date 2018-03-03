NC city councilwoman’s teen son dies in car crash with city backhoe, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Greensboro City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy’s son 19-year-old Damian Antonio Alverez died in a car accident involving a backhoe operated by the city of Greensboro, city officials confirmed with WFMY.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on eastbound Bryan Boulevard between Westridge Road and North Holden Road.

Greensboro Police say Alverez was driving in the outside lane when he crashed into the back of the backhoe.

Police say Alverez was taken to Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Jake Keys with the City of Greensboro says the backhoe operator was traveling on the road when it was hit. Prior to the accident, the backhoe operator was picking up fallen trees and branches from the roadway.

Keys say the backhoe driver followed standard protocol while on the road.

Councilwoman Kennedy shared the news of her son’s death on Facebook, asking for privacy.

Police are investigating the accident.

