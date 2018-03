RAEFORD, NC (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after 55-year-old Richard Daryl Byrd was fatally struck by a car on Highway 211 in Raeford Friday night.

Authorities say the man had been involved in a crash and was standing on the roadway outside of his vehicle when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.

No information was immediately available on whether charges will be filed.