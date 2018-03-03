Some NC gun shop owners say sales up in last 2 weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some large retail stores are not waiting for lawmakers to move on gun control, they’re taking matters into their own hands.

Just this week Walmart, Dicks Sporting Goods, Kroger, and L.L. Bean announced they would not sell guns to anyone under 21 years of age.

“I mean we’re sending 18-year-olds overseas into the military, putting guns in their hands,” said Jonathan Rivera from Raleigh. “I just believe if you’re competent enough, then you should be able to own one.”

Dicks Sporting Goods is pulling assault-style weapons from the shelves of its Field and Stream stores. Dicks stopped selling the weapons out of its main stores after the Sandy Hook shooting.

Jonathan Rivera doesn’t hunt, but he did come to the Dixie Deer Classic hunting convention in Raleigh on Saturday, just to buy an AR-15.

“I know they’re probably maybe in the process gonna start trying to keep people from getting these types of weapons, so I figured let me get one now because I’d like to have one,” Rivera said.

Dennis McLawhorn has been a hunter his whole life, but he’s all for a complete ban on assault-style weapons. He does not believe they have a place in civilian society.

“I don’t think as far as a hunter that we need the bump stocks,” said McLawhorn. “We don’t need no more clips than what you need. Bolt action rifles is fine for hunting. We got to do something to stop it for our kids.”

CBS North Carolina spoke with some local gun shop owners who say in the past couple of weeks they have seen an increase in gun sales, but they don’t think it’s because some major retailers have charged some of their rules.

“I would say probably a 50 percent increase in the last two weeks,” said Edward Nicely, owner of Ed’s gun shop in Vass. “It’s probably due to the political climate right now.”

Nicely has been in business 40 years and he says every time the gun control debate heats up, his guns fly off the shelves. While he doesn’t think the new regulations passed by the major chains have impacted his sales yet, he believes they could.

“You know anytime you can weed out the pack to a smaller amount of people, it will help the other smaller stores and for them to make a decision to make their own decision to make their own law, that’s up to them,” Nicely said. “I think they’re alienating a whole lot of customers.”

