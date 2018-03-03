Up to 100 juveniles in ‘large fight’ at NC mall; police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY/WNCN) — Winston-Salem police officers responded to a “large fight” outside the food court at Hanes Mall just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say the incident involved 80 to 100 juveniles in several different fights.

No one was hurt and no weapons were found.

Despite some posts on social media that there was a shooting, police say no officer has reported shots fired.

Amber Houston was at the mall with a friend when the incident happened and she posted video on Facebook.

“We didn’t hear shots but there are cops everywhere and people were running and screaming,” she wrote with the video clip that showed a heavy police presence.

The mall will remain closed for the rest of Saturday evening and will re-open Sunday at noon, mall officials said.

“The Winston Salem Police Department have secured the property, are clearing the parking lot, and are allowing store employees to leave,” the mall said in a statement.

The mall is typically open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: