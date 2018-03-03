Woman, 2 men killed in two vehicle crash in Nash County, troopers say

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old woman and two young men were killed in a two-vehicle crash on N.C. 231 in Nash County on Friday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. along N.C. 231 near Hales Avenue just south of Middlesex, officials said.

Jasmine Dominique Hudson, 22, and Tremeles Vidall Stancil, 23, both of Middlesex were in one vehicle together and died from the wreck, the news release said.

Aaron Scott Keen, 25, of Elm City, who was in a passenger the other car, a 2013 Ford Mustang, also died, officials said.

The wreck happened as the Ford Mustang was heading north of N.C. 231 “at a high rate of speed,” troopers said.

The other vehicle, driven by Hudson, was heading south and tried to turn onto Hales Avenue, “traveling in the path of (the Mustang),” the news release said.

The cars “made contact at an angle and (the Mustang) traveled off the roadway to the left and came to rest facing east. (The other car) traveled off the roadway to the right, struck the curb and ejected the driver,” according to the news release.

Hudson was driving, but was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, officials said. Hudson and Keen, who were in the car together, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mustang, Joseph Hunter Lewis, 20, of Middlesex was taken to NASH UNC Hospital for treatment, the news release said.

Keen was trapped in the Mustang and was pronounced deceased at the scene, troopers said.

Lewis was charged with speeding and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

“Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this collision at this time,” the news release said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: