After tornado hits town, Autryville still rebuilding a new fire station

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Autryville Fire Department is still rebuilding after a tornado demolished their fire department last May.

Sunday marks the first day of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina.

Autryville Fire Chief Andrew Hawkins knows all too well how important it is to be ready for anything.

“All of a sudden the sky went black and they could physically see it,” Hawkins said.

Last May an EF-1 tornado touched down in the small Sampson County town of Autryville, ripping through the area within minutes. Firefighters at the Autryville Fire Department didn’t know the twister was coming.

“Their goal was to get into the back of the building into the concrete bathrooms, but before they could get to that point it was already on top of them, so, they chose to hide underneath the trucks,” Hawkins said.

The tornado ripped the roof off the fire department and destroyed three fire trucks. The town has a temporary set up, but are now getting ready to rebuild.

“We are taking more precautions as far as ensuring — we have more exits than we did and that the areas inside are gonna be more reinforced.”

Hawkins says living through Hurricane Matthew and this tornado has taught him and his team many important lessons.

“I think that kind of caused everybody to wake up to the fact that wasn’t just a one-time thing, that it could happen just as easily again. So, our biggest thing is making sure that people nowhere to go if something were to happen, where safe shelter is,” Hawkins said.

The fire department used to be the main shelter for the town, but Hawkins says all of the churches in the town are also Red Cross shelters.

Part of severe weather preparedness week includes tornado drills at schools and government buildings across the state.

“I would like to say I hope that we never have to deal with it again, but I think in the area that we live in, it’s kind of inevitable.”

Hawkins is hoping the new fire station will be fully operational before the fall.

