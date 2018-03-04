NC church vandalized with vulgar graffiti referencing Jesus and Rev. Billy Graham

FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials say a church and two nearby businesses were vandalized with vulgar graffiti in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the vandalism was discovered early Sunday morning.

The vandalism was on the Upward Baptist Church and the sign in front of the church on Upward Road, according to authorities.

Buildings on either side of the church, Richard Hatch & Associates and Miller Construction, also had graffiti, deputies said.

The graffiti at the church makes references to Reverend Billy Graham and Jesus. CBS North Carolina has posted images that blur out the graphic comments in the vandalism.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

