NC hiker found dead near Blue Ridge Parkway

By Published:
The section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Waterrock Knob. Google maps image

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead near the Blue Ridge Parkway in Jackson County on Saturday morning after he failed to arrive at a scheduled pick up in the area.

Officials say 55-year-old Ralph Brady of Bryson City had been reported missing hours before.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Brady’s body was located around 30 yards from the Parkway near Waterrock Knob.

Rangers say temperatures in the area were around 17 degrees with high winds and that that is believed to be a contributing factor in his death.

The death is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s