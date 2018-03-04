NC hiker found dead near Blue Ridge Parkway

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead near the Blue Ridge Parkway in Jackson County on Saturday morning after he failed to arrive at a scheduled pick up in the area.
Officials say 55-year-old Ralph Brady of Bryson City had been reported missing hours before.
Brady’s body was located around 30 yards from the Parkway near Waterrock Knob.
Rangers say temperatures in the area were around 17 degrees with high winds and that that is believed to be a contributing factor in his death.
The death is still under investigation.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- WOMAN, 2 MEN KILLED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN NASH COUNTY, TROOPERS SAY
- TODDLER GIRL DIES AFTER MIRROR FALLS ON HER AT SHOE STORE
- CAUGHT ON VIDEO: JET MAKES ROUGH LANDING AT RDU DURING HIGH WINDS
- CLASH CAUGHT ON VIDEO AFTER MOM TAKES SON TO FIGHT ANOTHER STUDENT, POLICE SAY
- HIT-AND-RUN AT NC WAFFLE HOUSE LEADS TO SHOOTOUT NEAR COLLEGE CAMPUS