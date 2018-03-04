One injured, one killed after Fayetteville shooting

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home in the 500 block of Stevens Street Saturday night.

Officers arrived to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found a person suffering gunshot wounds.

That person was transported Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and initially listed in critical condition but later died.

Another person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital a short time later. That person’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

The shooting remains under investigation and police do not believe this was a random incident.

 

 

