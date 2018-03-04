Petition for Billy Graham national holiday signed by more than 47,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — More than 47,000 people have signed a petition requesting a national holiday in honor of the late Reverend Billy Graham who passed away Feb. 21.

The petition that was created less than a week ago is requesting 35,000 signatures which will be sent to President Donald Trump who was in Charlotte Friday for Graham’s funeral.

The petition will also be sent to the U.S. Senate, U.S House of Representatives, and senators Jerry Tillman, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr.

Some of those who signed the petition credited Graham’s “lifelong work” and “impact on millions of people” as reasons for the holiday.

The creator of the petition mentioned Graham’s worldwide impact in a statement shared on the site:

Let’s get a National Holiday for Billy Graham!! Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history—nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories — through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man.

The Charlotte-born evangelist died from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, just outside Asheville.

He was buried Friday beside his wife, Ruth, whose grave is at the foot of the cross-shaped brick walkway in the Library’s Prayer Garden.

