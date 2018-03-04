Crews rescue 2 trapped residents during condo fire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters rescued two people who were trapped during a fire that destroyed two units in a two-story condominium Saturday night.

Fire units from multiple jurisdictions were dispatched around 10 p.m. to Old Course Road and arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the condo and woods around it.

A fireman trying to rescue the two people trapped inside climbed a ladder to a second-floor window. As the first person was being rescued through the window, that person and the firefighter both fell from the ladder to the ground.

The person sustained a non-life threatening injury and the firefighter was not injured.

A second firefighter then went up the ladder to rescue the second person.

Both people were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and the injury sustained when the first person fell.

It took firefighters an hour to get the fire under control and nearly five hours to extinguish the fire completely.

Officials say high winds contributed to the spread and intensity of the fire.

The cause of the remains under investigation.

