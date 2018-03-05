9th dead dog found in recent weeks in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A ninth dead dog has been found in Wilson County.

Talia Sutton, a neighbor, said she spotted the dog Monday and called animal control. It’s unclear if it’s connected to the others.

PREVIOUS: Several dead dogs in trash bags found in 4 days along roads in Wilson County

Sutton said the dog was likely dumped there around 3 p.m. She doesn’t believe the animal belongs to neighbors.

This case is different from the others, because the dog wasn’t left in a trash bag.

The incidents started about two and a half weeks ago when three dead dogs were found along a rural road outside of Elm City.

A few days later another dog was found off Baldree Road in Wilson. Despite calling animal control, Kim Edmondson, the president of the Wilson County Humane Society, said the dog was never picked up.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees animal control, said the officer called the city’s sanitation department.

Incident reports obtained by CBS North Carolina show these calls are listed as “calls for service,” with very little information provided.

The dogs are different breeds and it’s been hard to tell how long they’ve been dead.

Animal advocates have started a petition, by Monday night it had more than 1,100 signatures.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

A $2500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

