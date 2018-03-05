Cool start to the work week in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Below-normal temperatures will prevail across central North Carolina throughout the upcoming week — we’ll see plenty of sunshine today, but temperatures will still only reach the mid 50s. The average high for this time of year is 60.

Clouds will move in late tonight, and our next chance of rain moves across the area on Tuesday. The clouds and showers will keep things cool, with highs in the Triangle only in the mid 40s, reaching the low 50s in Fayetteville.

Showers will linger on Wednesday, but temperatures won’t be quite as chilly. Thursday and Friday look dry but cool, then we’ll warm up on Saturday before the next rain-maker moves in Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 54; winds will be north 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night will bring increasing clouds. The low will be 34.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers likely, especially in the afternoon. The high will be 47; winds will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Wednesday will mostly cloudy with spotty showers. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cool. The high will be near 50; after a morning low of 32.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 29.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds. The high will be 61; after a morning low of 35. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

