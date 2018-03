Deputies seek help finding missing NC teen girl

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Silver Alert has been issued for North Pitt High School student, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alaycia Ceheira Williams, 15, was last seen on Friday, deputies said.

Williams, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, was last seen at North Pitt High School, the alert said.

She was wearing a dark green jacket, white shirt and black pants when she vanished. Williams goes by the name Lacy.

Anyone with information about Williams should call Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141.

