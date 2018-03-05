Fayetteville teacher charged with assault on handicapped minor at school, warrant says

Dawn Owen (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher at a Fayetteville high school has been accused of assault against a minor in a classroom, an arrest warrant shows.

Dawn Owen, a teacher at Ramsey Street High School, is charged with two counts of assault on a handicapped person.

“On February 5, 2018, Dawn Owen, a teacher at Ramsey Street High School, struck the victim, a special needs student on the head with a ruler,” deputies said in a news release. “About twenty minutes later, Owen grabbed the victim by the hair and walked her across the class room to a bathroom area.”

Deputies were able to review video before charging Owen, they said.

Owen is 52, according to online arrest records. School officials say she’s been suspended with pay while the investigation unfolds.

Owen was arrested Monday is due in court March 20, according to official documents.

The online records state she has bonded out of jail.

