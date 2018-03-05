Key road at Outer Banks to stay closed Tuesday as high winds continue, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A key highway at the North Carolina Outer Banks will be closed Tuesday — the third straight day — as high winds continue to cause high water at the coast, officials said.

Overwash from the ocean is continuing to cause problems for sections of N.C. 12 while low water levels are causing problems for at least two ferries, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

N.C. 12 is closed in both directions between the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge and Rodanthe, because of overwash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Monday afternoon.

The highway is also closed in both directions between the Pony Pen and the South Ferry Dock.

“N.C. 12 is now expected to reopen around Tuesday evening due to the high tides tonight and tomorrow morning which will have chances of bringing over more overwash,” the NCDOT said.

Meanwhile, as high ocean levels are closing roads, high winds are pushing water out of some other areas closing ferry routes.

The Currituck to Knotts Island Ferry Service was suspended Monday because of “extreme low water levels,” the NCDOT said. The Hatteras to Ocracoke ferry is also out of service.

The conditions caused Dare County Public Schools to close Cape Hatteras Elementary and Secondary Schools on Monday. It’s unclear if the schools will reopen on Tuesday.

