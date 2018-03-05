NHL fan who died tragically in crash makes journey around the league — in spirit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The hockey community is a tight one, always ready to lend a hand in a time of need.

So when Carter Jansen, a young Winnipeg fan, tragically lost his life just weeks before he was to attend his first Jets game, the hockey community sprung into action like only they can.

Todd Gibson has the heartwarming story of a Jets fan making a tour of the NHL — in spirit. Check out the video above for the story.

