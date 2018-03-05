Off-duty NC trooper and Campbell University worker save man from submerged car

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty North Carolina trooper and a Campbell University administrator saved a man who was yelling for help while trapped in a submerged car after a crash Monday, officials said.

The incident happened on U.S. Route 301 near Benson when a 20-year-old man went off the road and into a body of water.

The car was upside down in the water as Trooper D. L. Braswell spotted the scene and saved the driver, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Another man, Campbell associate dean Dr. Scott Asbill also was key in helping save the driver, officials said.

Braswell was taking his daughter to South Johnston High School when he jumped into action, officials said.

“The two entered the freezing waters to render assistance to the lone male occupant that was trapped in the vehicle and suffering from the cold water temperatures,” the N.C. State Highway Patrol said in a news release. “The driver was yelling for help.”

The Braswell and Asbill worked for about 10 minutes to save the driver, Jarrell Booker.

Brooker had fallen asleep on his way home from work when the crash happened, officials said.

Brooker traveled off of the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then crossed the center line and traveled left off the road and into the water, according to the news release.

He was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment.

Officials said Brooker was charged with careless and reckless driving.

