Raleigh Police Dept. to start recruiting officers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The City of Raleigh is actively recruiting police officers from the Charlotte area. They’re offering better pay and benefits, and that’s something Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers recently asked City Council to provide for them.

Trending on Twitter for members of CMPD and the local Fraternal Order of Police is that the City of Raleigh is looking for a few good men and women. It also reads recruiters will be in Charlotte in a matter of days.

Council Representative Tariq Bokhari understands how retention is a concern. That’s because when officers stated their case and cause, they made it clear that CMPD officers are leaving because salaries and benefits appear to be better elsewhere.

“This is something that has to be top-of-mind for all of us,” Bokhari said. “It needs to be in the top couple of priorities of what we’re going to fund and focus on, and we’re losing officers to Raleigh.”

In recent weeks, CMPD officers filled the government center saying the Queen City is losing local talent to North Carolina’s Capitol City and hoping to get the ear of council members.

At-large council member Braxton Winston expects police pay to be a big line item in the upcoming budget.

“I think every line of the budget will be looked at, including public safety salaries and packages moving forward,” Winston said.

Mayor Vi Lyles understands the competitive nature of law enforcement.

“What we need to do is to make sure that we’re attracting the top talent,” Lyles said. “Charlotte should be the place where people want to work in government.”

In February, it was the firefighters filling the chambers. CMPD officers came a week later. Council members say the point is well-taken.

“Message heard. Loud and clear,” Bokhari said.

The City of Raleigh’s job fair is scheduled for this Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westin Hotel in uptown Charlotte.

