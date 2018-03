Woman dies in crash that closed US 701 south of Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a head-on crash that closed U.S. 701 south of Four Oaks for more than five hours on Monday afternoon.

The wreck was reported just before 3:40 p.m. on U.S. 701 near Peach Orchard Road in the Stricklands Crossroads area, according to officials.

The crash happened when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided.

Officials said a 27-year-old woman was driving north when she crossed the center line and hit the tractor-trailer.

The woman died at the scene. The truck driver was not hurt.

The road is closed near Peach Orchard Road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The road was supposed to reopen by 7:40 p.m., but the road finally reopened around 9 p.m.

