‘All I want is my child,’ Durham mom says as vigil held for kidnapped man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vigil was held Tuesday for a Durham man who was kidnapped by several men in late January.

March 6 is Charleston Goodman’s birthday.

As he turns 27, family and friends gathered at Bell Yeager Freewill Baptist Church for a prayer service encouraging whoever is behind his disappearance to let him go.

Tammie Goodman, Charleston Goodman’s mother, says on Jan. 28, her son told her he was just headed out to pick up his daughter.

“He kissed me on my forehead like he always does and said, ‘Mama, I love you, I’ll be back,’ I said, ‘I love you, too, baby, be safe’,” Tammie Goodman recalled.

It was a normal Sunday evening around 6:20 p.m. on January 28, as Charleston Goodman walked outside.

Then, within seconds, Tammie Goodman heard her son screaming for help.

She ran outside panicking and saw him fighting for his life.

“I saw my son being shoved into the van,” she said. “He was fighting with everything he had. He was saying, ‘Who are you, what do you want with me,’ and then when he realized I was out there he started saying, ‘Mama, go back in the house, lock the door, lock the door’.”

That’s the last she’s heard or seen of him.

“Lord, have mercy. That’s all I could think,” she said. “I just started saying, ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus.’”

Investigators are still looking for a Honda Odyssey made between 2005 and 2008, and four men, one they say has dreadlocks.

Police released photos of the van going through the apartment’s gate with a 6:09 p.m. timestamp, roughly 10 minutes before the kidnapping.

Tammie Goodman says her son had been home with her for hours that day.

She doesn’t believe her son knows his kidnappers, she is just asking for them to bring him back.

“If they just take him to the hospital and just leave him there that would be the end for me,” she said. “I won’t ask no questions, I won’t even pursue it and try to find out who what and why. All I want is my child. I want my child home.”

Tammie Goodman said she believes her son is still alive.

She said she always knows when something’s wrong with her children, but right now she said she just doesn’t have that feeling that he’s dead.

If you have any information you think could help with this case, you’re asked to call Durham police.

