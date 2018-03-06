CBS North Carolina ACC Tournament picks

NEW YORK (WNCN) – The CBS North Carolina is offering up their expertise on Tobacco Road to predict how the Triangle ACC team will fare during this week’s tournament in Brooklyn.

Jeff Jones

Syracuse vs UNC:

The Tar Heels have ‘been there, done that’—literally. Less than two weeks ago, North Carolina beat Syracuse in the state of New York, and Wednesday evening they’ll be tasked with the same opponent in the same state.

But this time the game will tip-off in downtown Brooklyn during the ACC Tournament.

Syracuse defeated Wake Forest on Tuesday to earn a shot at the Tar Heels. The key weapon for the Orangemen is guard Tyus Batte, if the Tar Heels can hold him below his season average of 20 points per game, they should be in good shape.

The last time these teams faced each other UNC Senior Theo Pinson scored a career-high, 23 points. I expect a similar performance from one of the “old guys” on Carolina’s roster—Joel Berry II, Luke Maye, Cam Johnson, or Pinson. A big day for one of those four should equal a North Carolina win.

Prediction: UNC



Boston College vs N.C. State

N.C. State faces a familiar—and motivated—opponent on Wednesday in Boston College. The Wolfpack beat the Eagles when the two met during the regular season, but that won’t matter when Raleigh-native Jerome Robinson steps on the court this week against his hometown team.

Robinson has told us on numerous occasions that he enjoys playing—and beating—the Triangle schools that didn’t recruit him from Broughton High School.

Robinson went down briefly with an elbow injury and was limited to just eight points in his first 2018 meeting with the Wolfpack, but even if he has a bounce-back game on Wednesday this one will likely come down to NC State’s three-point shooting. If Al Freeman, Sam Hunt, and Braxton Beverly find success with their deep shots, I expect the Wolfpack to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive.

Prediction: N.C. State

Todd Gibson

Syracuse vs UNC:

Syracuse could pose some problems for North Carolina but the Tar Heels will hold on to face Miami on Thursday at 9 p.m.

Prediction: UNC



Boston College vs N.C. State

N.C. State will allow Boston College to keep things close and give Wolfpackers a little heartburn but will put the Eagles away. The Pack will move on to face Clemson on Thursday.

Prediction: N.C. State

Arran Andersen

Syracuse vs UNC:

North Carolina dropped their final two games of the regular season but I see that losing streak ending in Brooklyn. Roy Williams packed four suits for the ACC Tournament and he plans to use all four of them. The Syracuse zone may hold UNC below its scoring average, however the Orange will not be able to keep the Heels from moving on.

Prediction: UNC



Boston College vs N.C. State

I’m really looking forward to seeing N.C. State kickoff post season play. Kevin Keatts and company beat BC in Raleigh last month, and I predict another Pack victory in the ACC Tourney.

State’s guards will be too much for the Eagles. Al Freeman and Torin Dorn figure to have big games.

Prediction: N.C. State