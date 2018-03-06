Charges dropped against Fayetteville mom who left with 2 infant children

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Tuesday night they have dropped charges against a young Fayetteville mother who took her two infant children Saturday night and left town.

Catrina D. Lucas, 20, of the 6400 block of Winter Park Drive in Fayetteville, took the children during a visit with them Saturday night, police said.

They were last seen in the area of Shaw Road.

The children, 4-month old Antoin Marsh, and 1-year-old Destiny Marsh, were being cared for by their grandmother, who had been caring for the infants after being placed in her care by the department of social services, police said.

Lucas has visiting rights.

Police sent a news release regarding the missing children on March 4 around 2:45 p.m.

However, on Tuesday night, police said: “Department of Social Services (DSS) did not have a court order in place granting Lucas’ mother, the children’s grandmother, legal custody of the children. A kinship agreement was in place at the time, which is a civil agreement not held to the same standard as a court order.”

Based on those facts, the warrants charging Lucas with two counts of abduction of children have been dismissed and Lucas is no longer wanted, police said in a news release.

Fayetteville police said they would still like to find Lucas and her children and make sure they are OK.

