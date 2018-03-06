Manhunt underway in Garner after stolen truck driver crashes into deputy, officials say

The Johnston County deputy's car that was hit by a man in a stolen truck in Garner Tuesday night. Photo by Robert Richardson/CBS North Carolina

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A manhunt is underway Tuesday night in Johnston County after a man crashed into a deputy’s vehicle and other cars, officials say.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Interstate 40 west near N.C. 42, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when a man spotted his stolen truck at a Speedway gas station, officials said.

Deputies were called and when they showed up the suspect rammed a deputy’s cruiser, authorities said.

The man took off and wrecked in the parking lot of a Pizza Inn at 60 Son-Lan Parkway, hitting more vehicles. The man then ran off on foot.

Deputies said that an active search for the man, who might be armed, is underway in the area.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search.

