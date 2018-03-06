NC mom and son identified in deadly crash after dump truck crossed center line, officials say

Marie Holt and her son Caleb.

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The mother and son who died in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Highway 258 Monday have been identified.

Marie Holt, 29, and her 7-year-old son, Caleb, were killed in the wreck. They are both from Trenton.

The driver of the dump truck, Bradley Hardy, 33, of Nashville has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Troopers responded around 9 a.m. to Highway 258 southbound between Jonestown and Pleasant Hill roads.

The dump truck, driven by Hardy crossed over the center line and hit a 2002 Honda Accord head-on, troopers said.

Passing motorists tried to help by giving CPR, troopers said, but the driver and her son did not survive.

Hardy was taken to Lenoir Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed in both directions, but troopers said it reopened before noon.

The investigation into why the truck crossed into the other lane is still ongoing.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.

