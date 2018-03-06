Rain on the way to central North Carolina today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The warm temperatures we had in February have not yet found North Carolina in March. Below average temperatures have been with us every day this month and will likely be with us through most of NEXT week!

Rain and wind will also return this week, beginning with a good chance of rain this afternoon. The clouds and showers will keep things cool, with highs in the Triangle only in the mid 40s — but the Sand Hills and southern Coastal Plain will reach well into the 50s.

Showers will linger on Wednesday, but temperatures won’t be quite as chilly. Thursday and Friday look dry but cool, then we’ll warm up a bit on Saturday before the next rain-maker moves in Sunday.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers likely, especially in the afternoon. The high will be 47; winds will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Wednesday will partly sunny with spotty showers possible. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 38. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cool. The high will be near 48; after a morning low of 31.

Friday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 28.

Saturday will bring increasing clouds. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 34. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with spotty showers possible. The high will be 49; after a morning low of 36. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Follow Paul on Twitter and Facebook

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9