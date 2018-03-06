VIDEO: Driver faces charges after running over himself while fleeing police

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (AP) — A northern Virginia man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana after a police pursuit in which he ended up running over himself.

Fairfax County Police released dashboard video from Tuesday’s incident showing 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu getting out of his car on a residential street in the Alexandria section, a Washington suburb. But Bonsu apparently forgot to put the car in park and the video shows him running in front of the car and being struck.

Bonsu gets up and continues running. Police say they caught him, unharmed, after a brief foot chase.

Police say they initially pulled Bonsu over Sunday for an apparent equipment violation.

Charges against Bonsu include a third-time DWI, felony hit-and-run and illegal window tint.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bonsu.

