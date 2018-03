16-year-old NC girl goes missing, authorities asking for public’s help

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Charisma Taylor Ramos was last seen Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. walking on Spring Haven Drive in Randleman.

Deputies said she was carrying a camouflage backpack and a black case and was wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699.

