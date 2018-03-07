Durham apartment rape suspect’s bond cut, he claims accuser is lying

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 51-year-old Durham apartment complex employee accused of raping a resident had his bond reduced from $1 million to $100,000 by a judge Wednesday.

During the hearing, prosecutors offered a glimpse at what they think happened, and the defendant himself testified, saying his accuser is lying for money.

Andre Lynch worked at the Arboretum at Southpoint Apartments as a service manager when he was accused of the sexual assault in February. He’s been in custody since Feb. 5.

On Wednesday, a judge said the father-of-five’s bond would be reduced, and he must be under electronic monitoring and have no contact with the victim.

Lynch’s defense attorney said Wednesday that according to case information her office had received, the victim didn’t call police when the incident is alleged to have occurred. Instead, the victim told the complex’s management when a property manager came to the apartment to do a walk-through later that day, the attorney said.

But a prosecutor said police believe Lynch entered the victim’s home, pushed her over some boxes and then sexually assaulted her. He also bit her, prosecutors said. The victim, who is disabled, took some time to herself, cried and prayed, then passed out, authorities said.

EARLIER: Durham apartment employee accused of kidnapping, raping resident

About 3 p.m., management did a walk-through of the apartment, the prosecutor said. At first, the victim was too embarrassed to say anything, but she ended up reporting the assault to the complex’s management during that meeting, the prosecutor said. The management then had her call 911, the prosecutor said.

Lynch at first denied there had been any contact between himself and the victim, but later changed his story, telling police that the victim came onto him, then performed oral sex on him, the prosecutor said.

The victim said she has since attempted suicide.

Lynch told the judge that he understands the seriousness of the charges, but that he’s concerned about his family.

He said prosecutors are being led astray by the victim.

“The state is being duped by a woman who is in financial need,” he said, adding that he expects the woman to sue the apartment’s management if he’s convicted.

“I did not rape anyone,” he said.

He also said he’s trying to build a life for himself and will not flee prosecution.

“Whenever the trial date is, I’ll be here with bells and whistles,” he said.

