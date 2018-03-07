Durham County man angry after deputy shoots dog in front of 5-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A dog owner is demanding accountability after a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed his pet inside his home.

“It’s about justice for my dog,” said Troy Ennis about his pit bull/hound mix named D. “He was trying to play, and he got shot.”

Durham County sheriff’s deputies got a call on Feb. 26 regarding a domestic situation at Ennis’s home on the 100 block of Waltz Drive.

The sheriff’s office released about two minutes of dash cam video around the time deputies arrived.

In the video, you hear a deputy say, “Can you put these dogs up?” He goes on to say, “Came right at me, slammed the door in his face.”

Another deputy responds, “I thought you were going to smoke him.”

The first deputy says, “I almost did.”

The video does not show what happened inside the home.

Ennis says one dog was placed in a crate while D was placed in a bedroom. Ennis says he turned and that’s when D went around him toward the deputies.

“I was reaching trying to grab him. And that’s when, bam! And, I’m like, ‘You just shot my dog,’” recalled Ennis. “I couldn’t believe it. I was reaching for him. I wasn’t touching him, but I had my hands right at his hips to pull him back. And, it was too late.”

The shooting happened in front of a 5-year-old boy.

In an email, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said the 58-pound dog “charged aggressively,” and that “the dog lunged at the deputy’s face.”

Tamara Gibbs wrote, “As with all grievances, the Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough review of the events leading up to the shooting incident. That internal investigation is incomplete and ongoing at this time.”

Ennis said he’s been in touch with the sheriff’s office since the incident. He said a captain told him he’d get more information by Tuesday. When that didn’t happen, Ennis contacted media outlets about the situation.

“He just loved all people, all people,” said Ennis. “I think the dog saw him and wanted to play. The dog played with the kids, with those Nerf guns all the time trying to catch the darts.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify the deputy who shot the dog. Ennis said he’d like to see that deputy disciplined or go through additional training.

