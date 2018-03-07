Family dog kills 8-day-old baby, sheriff says

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — A family’s dog fatally mauled an 8-day-old baby at a Virginia home Wednesday, said Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons.

Parsons told WJHL the girl died at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

The call came in around 11:40 a.m. that a family pet had attacked a child, he said. Within hours, the child was taken to Lonesome Pine Hospital, then Holston Valley Medical Center and then to UT Medical Center.

The baby had extensive injuries to the upper part of her body, Parsons said.

The family’s dog is with Lee County Animal Control.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Lee County Department of Social Services is also involved, Parsons said.

The family has two older children, according to officials.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: