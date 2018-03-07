NC man facing 20 child sex charges for crimes that occurred across Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Greensboro man is facing 20 counts of child sex charges in connection with abuse that occurred in Wayne County dating back to 2011, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that an officer with the Clinton Police Department contacted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 13 concerning a report from a 12-year-old girl who told police she was sexually assaulted numerous times by a man.

An investigation into the report revealed that the assaults took place 10-15 times at multiple locations in Wayne County and began in January 2011. The latest incident was reported to have happened on the morning that Clinton police were first notified of the incidents, Jan. 13, the sheriff’s office said.

Bradley Gross, 44, was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident, authorities said. He is facing 10 counts each of felony child abuse/sexual act and indecent liberties with a child.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

The investigation was coordinated with the Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, Sampson County Department of Social Services and the SR-AHEC Child Abuse Specialty Clinic.

