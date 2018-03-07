Creedmoor Road in Raleigh reopens after tanker carrying liquid asphalt flips over

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh has reopened after it was shut down Tuesday night when a tanker carrying liquid asphalt crashed and flipped over, according to officials.

First responders first received the call regarding the overturned liquid asphalt tanker just before 10:50 p.m. Around 15 firefighters responded to the scene. The main crew left by 2 a.m. but four to eight, including a hazmat crew, stayed on scene, Raleigh fire officials said.

According to officials, the crash was considered a hazmat situation because liquid asphalt spilled onto Creedmoor Road.

The hot molten mixture then seeped down the road towards a private pond. Officials said there is no environmental risk and no homes were evacuated.

The tanker was lifted and placed upright around 6:45 a.m., but crews still had to scrape up the hot molten that got on Creedmoor Road, which took a few hours, officials said.

The section of the road that was impacted was Creedmoor between Nipper Road and Eglantyne Court.

Drivers were being advised take Mount Vernon Church Road or Old Creedmoor Road as an alternate route this morning. Creedmoor Road reopened just before 9 a.m.

