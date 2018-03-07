Warrant: 8-month-old Garner child died from ingesting heroin, fentanyl; mom charged

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner mother who was already in jail on drug trafficking charges is now facing charges in connection with her 8-month-old child’s death back in November 2017, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

LaCrystal Renee McClain, 30, is now facing a charge of felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury and felony possession of firearm by felon, court documents show. The charges date back to Nov. 15, 2017.

According to the warrant, McClain showed “a reckless disregard for human life by both committing willful acts and committing grossly negligent omissions in the care of her child.” McClain had heroin mixed with fentanyl accessible to her child to ingest, and failed to provide supervision to the 8-month-old, documents show.

“As a result of the grossly negligent omission…[the child] suffered a serious bodily injury, death,” the warrant says.

In addition to the child abuse charge, McClain is also charged with having a stolen .380 Berretta handgun in her possession. She had previously been convicted of conspiracy to deliver heroin on Jan. 6, 2014. She was sentenced to 36 months with one year supervised release.

McClain was already being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond for a conspire to traffic opium/heroin charge dating back to Feb. 23, according to arrest records.

She was issued an additional $250,000 secured bond on the new charges, which were filed on Monday. Her next court appearance is set for today.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: